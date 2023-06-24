Canadian police look into circumstances of five deaths in Titan implosion

Police are looking into the deaths of five people in the catastrophic Titan submersible implosion.

Superintendent Kent Osmond, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), said a team of investigators has been established with the “sole purpose” of determining whether a criminal investigation would be warranted.

British adventurer Hamish Harding and father and son Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were killed on board Titan, alongside the chief executive of the company responsible for the vessel, Stockton Rush, and French national Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

Officials from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada went on board the Polar Prince on Saturday (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Supt Osmond told reporters at the force’s headquarters in St John’s that no timeline has been established as to how long preliminary inquiries would take.

The officer said interviews took place with people on board Titan’s main support ship, the Polar Prince, on Saturday as part of the force’s investigations.

The ship returned to St John’s harbour on Saturday morning, with safety investigators also making inquiries on board.

The Polar Prince, the main support ship for the Titan submersible (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Confirming preliminary inquiries were being made, Supt Osmond told reporters: “Today, the RCMP initiated an examination of the circumstances that led to the deaths of the five individuals on board the submersible.

“A team of investigators has been established with the sole purpose of answering the question of whether or not a full investigation by the RCMP is warranted.

“Such an investigation will proceed only if our examination of the circumstances indicate criminal, federal or provincial laws may possibly have been broken.

“Following the US Coast Guard’s announcement earlier this week that debris from the submersible was located and all five on board were presumed dead, we will now look at the circumstances that led to those deaths.

“Our investigators are engaged and active in this matter as of this morning. Once a determination has been made as to whether or not a full investigation will be launched, we will provide an update at that time.”