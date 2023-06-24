People urged to stay indoors as Beijing sizzles amid 40C heatwave

Authorities continued a rare red alert for high temperatures in parts of China’s capital on Saturday (AP)
Sat, 24 Jun, 2023 - 11:58
Simina Mistreanu, AP

Beijing and parts of northern China are experiencing record temperatures, with authorities urging people to limit their time outdoors.

On Saturday, the Nanjiao observatory in southern Beijing for the first time recorded temperatures above 40C for a third consecutive day, according to the China Meteorological Administration.

In nearby Hebei province and the port city of Tianji, temperatures have also soared above 40C over the past few days, prompting authorities to issue “red” alerts for extreme weather.

In China’s four-tier weather alert system, red indicates the most severe conditions.

Temperatures once again climbed to around 40C (AP)

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its second-hottest day on record, with temperatures soaring to 41.1C.

It was also the highest temperature ever recorded in China’s capital during the month of June.

Beijing’s all-time high of 41.9C, since modern records began, occurred on July 24 1999.

Chinese meteorologists say the current heatwave has been caused by warm air masses associated with high-pressure ridges in the atmosphere, compounded by thin cloud covers and long daylight hours around the summer solstice.

Other countries in Asia have experienced deadly heatwaves in recent weeks, which scientists say are aggravated by rising global temperatures, caused partly by the burning of fossil fuels.

In China, the heatwave has coincided with a three-day public holiday, the Dragon Boat Festival, devoted to eating rice dumplings and racing boats propelled by teams of paddlers.

Beijing’s weather authorities urged residents to avoid exercising outdoors for long periods and take measures to shield from the sun.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to drop to around 34C on Monday before rising again later next week.

Yevgeny Prigozhin heads the Wagner Group private military company (AP)

Profile: The Wagner Group and its leader Yevgeny Prigozhin

