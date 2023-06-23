Bankrupt ex-Everton star Marcus Ben wins court fight over ownership of house

Bent, 45, who won two England under-21 caps, disagreed, and said the property belonged to his 19-year-old daughter
Bankrupt ex-Everton star Marcus Ben wins court fight over ownership of house

Ex-Everton striker Marcus Bent has won a court fight over the ownership of a house more than four years after being declared bankrupt (David Davies/PA)

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 19:21
Brian Farmer, PA

Former footballer Marcus Bent has won a court fight in the UK over the ownership of a house more than four years after being declared bankrupt.

Bankruptcy trustees wanted to be allowed to take possession of a house they said Bent – a striker who played for more than a dozen clubs, including Everton – owned.

Bent, 45, who won two England under-21 caps, disagreed, and said the property belonged to his 19-year-old daughter.

He said he had bought the house in 2006 and intended it to be held on trust for his daughter until she turned 18.

A judge on Friday ruled in his favour after a trial in the specialist Insolvency and Companies Court.

Judge Clive Jones said his ruling meant that the property “fell outside the bankruptcy estate” and trustees, who administer the estate, had “no interest” in it.

The judge, who is based in London, delivered the ruling at an online hearing.

Bent, who was born in London, watched via a screen link and told the judge at the end of the hearing: “We are very happy.”

He had been made bankrupt in early 2019 after an application by tax officials.

Judge Jones said the “estimated” debt was a “couple of million”.

More in this section

Technology stock Twitter has work to do to be ready for new digital rules, EU official says
Ukraine’s president tells countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant Ukraine’s president tells countries to act before Russia attacks nuclear plant
Nearly 1.5m foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for annual hajj Nearly 1.5m foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia for annual hajj
BentPlace: UK
Firefighters work at the site of the explosion in Paris (E Thepault/BSPP via AP)

Search for person feared trapped after Paris explosion complicated by debris

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd