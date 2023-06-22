Bridge linking Ukraine’s mainland to Crimea ‘damaged in explosion’

An explosion has damaged a bridge that is one of the few links between Crimea and Ukraine’s mainland, Russia-backed officials said, as the early stages of a Ukrainian counter-offensive unfold.

Russian forces in Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, use the Chongar bridge to reach southern Ukraine’s Kherson province.

Russia and Ukraine control different sides of the province, which is a focus of fighting and attacks as Ukrainian troops try to reclaim Russian-occupied territory.

Ukrainian authorities have said that for the country’s nearly 16-month war to end, Moscow must withdraw its forces from Crimea as well as from areas they seized during the full-scale invasion that started last year.

A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 ‘Grad’ fires towards Russian positions, near Bakhmut at the front line in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

The damage to the bridge was not severe and is likely to be repaired within several days, Vladimir Konstantinov, chairman of the parliament of Crimea, said.

Vladimir Saldo, the Russia-appointed head of the occupied parts of Kherson province, said the explosion appeared to have been caused by a type of long-range cruise missile that both France and the UK have given to Ukraine’s military.

The claim could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian authorities did not immediately comment on the bridge and typically do not confirm specific attacks.

However, numerous military analysts have said recent Ukrainian actions in the country’s south and east indicated that Kyiv’s troops were in the early stages of a long-anticipated counter-offensive.

Russian state news agency RIA-Novosti cited an unnamed representative of Russia’s Investigative Committee as saying on Thursday that preliminary information indicates there were four missiles fired and the remains of one of them showed markings of being French-made.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu alleged this week that Ukraine planned to use US-made HIMARS and UK-provided Storm Shadow missiles to attack Russian territory, including Crimea.

He warned that use of those missiles against targets outside the main war zone would “trigger immediate strikes on the decision-making centres on the territory of Ukraine”.

Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via video conference in Moscow (Gavriil Grigorov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

However, Mr Shoigu on Thursday downplayed the importance of West-supplied advanced weapons such as the Storm Shadow missiles.

“We understand that the quantity that will be delivered in 2023 and has already been delivered will not significantly affect the course of hostilities,” he said at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.

Addressing the counter-offensive’s overall progress and not just in the south, Ukrainian prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Thursday that Ukraine’s army had advanced seven kilometres and retaken territory that included eight villages during the last two weeks.

“As the president of Ukraine said yesterday, the counter-offensive is not a Hollywood movie. It’s not easy walk,” Mr Shmyhal told reporters at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in London.

“The counter-offensive is a number of military operations. Sometimes it’s offensive, sometimes it’s defensive. Sometimes it could be tactical pauses. Unfortunately, during our preparation for this counter-offensive, Russians were preparing too. So there is so much minefields, which really make it slower.”

While calling for realistic expectations, Mr Shmyhal said Ukraine’s supporters should expect to see headway in the carefully planned, high-stakes campaign.

“We not bring our people into the fire of this war as Russians (are) doing … We will do very smart offensive operations and because of this it will take time,” the prime minister said.

A Ukrainian soldier at the front line near Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Iryna Rybakova via AP)

“We all should have patience and we will see results.”

The Crimean Peninsula is connected to mainland Ukraine by an isthmus about nine kilometers (six miles) wide and several bridges.

An October explosion on a bridge linking Crimea to Russia caused the span’s partial collapse and killed three people, according to Russian authorities.

The 19-kilometre (12-mile) Kerch bridge, which stands over a strait between the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, is the longest bridge in Europe and a symbol of Moscow’s claims on Crimea.

Russian President Vladimir Putin presided over the bridge’s opening in 2018 and drove across it in a Mercedes in December when repairs were completed.

Mr Putin also visited Crimea the day after the International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader accusing him of war crimes.

He made the trip to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation, a move that Ukraine and most of the world considered illegal.