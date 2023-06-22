US journalist appears in court in Moscow to appeal against extended detention

US journalist appears in court in Moscow to appeal against extended detention
Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich stands in a glass cage in a courtroom at the Moscow City Court in Russia (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)
Thu, 22 Jun, 2023 - 10:48
Associated Press Reporter

A Wall Street Journal reporter detained on espionage charges in Russia has appeared in court to appeal against his extended detention.

US citizen Evan Gershkovich, 31, was arrested in late March while on a reporting trip.

A Moscow court agreed last month to keep him in custody until August 30.

Defence lawyers challenged the decision, and the Moscow City Court was considering the appeal on Thursday.

Evan Gershkovich at the Moscow City Court (Dmitry Serebryakov/AP)

Gershkovich, wearing a black T-shirt and light blue jeans, looked tense and paced around inside a glass defendant’s cage while waiting for the hearing to begin.

Within minutes, other journalists in the courtroom were asked to leave and the hearing began behind closed doors.

Gershkovich and his employer have denied he spied in Russia.

The US government has declared him to be wrongfully detained and demanded his immediate release.

His arrest in the city of Yekaterinburg rattled journalists in Russia, where authorities have not detailed what, if any, evidence they have gathered to support the espionage charges.

Gershkovich is being held at Moscow’s Lefortovo prison, which is notorious for its harsh conditions.

US embassy officials were allowed to visit him once, but Russian authorities rejected two other requests to see him.

Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov told reporters on Thursday that the ministry is considering another visit request from the embassy.

More in this section

Who are the Titanic sub passengers?: A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son Who are the Titanic sub passengers?: A Titanic expert, an adventurer, a CEO, and a father and son
Industrial strikes ‘Poo transplant’ clinical trial hope for liver disease patients
Australian watchdog demands answers from Twitter on how it tackles online hate Australian watchdog demands answers from Twitter on how it tackles online hate
journalistPlace: International
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during the opening session at the New Global Financial Summit in Paris (Ludovic Marin, Pool via AP)

Macron calls for investment to tackle climate change and poverty at Paris summit

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd