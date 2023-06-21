Titanic sub: Crew have 20 hours of breathable air left; Coast Guard searching 'where noises have been heard'

The unified team searching for the submarine which went missing during a voyage to the wreck of the Titanic say they “don’t know” what has been causing the noises heard during their search and rescue operation.

The team are now in a race against time to find Titan, with the US Coast Guard confirming there is just an estimated 20 hours left of oxygen on the vessel.

The sub lost communication with tour operators on Sunday while about 435 miles south of St John’s, Newfoundland, during a voyage to the shipwreck off the coast of Canada.

In an update this evening, Captain Frederick said the team currently has five surface assets searching for the sub and expects to have a total of 10 surface assets searching in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The surface search is now approximately two times the size of the US state of Connecticut and the subsurface search is up to two and a half miles deep.

Despite this, Capt Frederick said the operation remains a "search and rescue" mission, and they are hopeful to find those inside the submersible alive.

"The good news, what I can tell you, is that we’re searching in the area where the noises were detected, and we’ll continue to do so," he said.

Speaking at the same briefing, Carl Hartsfield of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institute said it was “very difficult" to discern what the sources of the noises heard by the Canadian P-3 aircraft are.

He said every report of noise one of those noises is being "analysed, tracked, looked for patterns and reported upon”.

The 6.7m long Titan has five people on board.

Thy are British billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding, Shahzada Dawood, his son Suleman and OceanGate’s chief executive and founder Stockton Rush, reportedly together with French submersible pilot Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

An array of vessels are involved in the search effort, including Bahamian research vessel Deep Energy, French research vessel L’Atalante, His Majesty’s Canadian Ship Glace Bay – for a mobile decompression chamber and medical personnel – and four Canadian Coast Guard vessels, according to the US Coast Guard.

Submersible pilot Randy Holt, right, communicates with the support boat as he and Stockton Rush, left, CEO and Co-Founder of OceanGate, dive in the company's submersible, "Antipodes," about three miles off the coast of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., June 28, 2013. FIle Picture: AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

Speaking earlier, former Royal Navy submarine captain Ryan Ramsey said the rescue operation is made harder due to there being no replica of the Titan submersible to model a rescue attempt off should they find it.

He said: “It would have to be bespoke equipment. I don’t think anyone has planned for this kind of operation so they would have to create some kind of bespoke process to get a cable round or a fixing point on that particular submersible.

“The problem with that is, with most submersibles, they make two of them, they make two of them for reasons – for example, something does happen to one of them the rescuing porters can go see the other one and figure how they’re going to exercise the rescue.

“In this particular case, they only made one and so there’s no opportunity for people to work out what that solution is and to work that problem through and achieve a successful outcome.”