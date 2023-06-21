Death toll reaches 16 in Canada bus crash

Flowers mark the area where the crash happened in Manitoba (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)
Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 18:12
A woman injured on a bus that collided with a semi-trailer truck at a highway intersection in a rural part of the Canadian province of Manitoba has died in hospital, police said, bringing the crash death toll to 16.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba confirmed the latest death from last Thursday’s crash.

The group of 25 people were on a day-trip to a casino from rural Dauphin, Manitoba, when the crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway.

The crash happened on the Trans-Canada Highway near Carberry, Manitoba (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

Health officials say nine patients remain in hospital. Four are in a critical condition.

Police have said dashcam footage shows the bus was crossing the Trans-Canada Highway when it went into the path of the truck.

They said officers have not yet interviewed the bus driver as he is receiving care in hospital.

The police investigation continues.

