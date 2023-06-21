Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges

Andrew Tate appears in Romanian court to face rape and human trafficking charges
Andrew Tate leaves court in Bucharest (AP)
Wed, 21 Jun, 2023 - 13:35
AP Reporters

Social media personality Andrew Tate has appeared at a Romanian court, where prosecutors have charged him with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women.

Tate and his brother, Tristan, who is also charged with the offences, arrived at the court in the capital Bucharest, flanked by six bodyguards.

Prosecutors have also filed charges against two Romanian women in the case.

The Tate brothers were flanked by bodyguards as they arrived (AP)

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency alleged that the four defendants formed a criminal group in 2021 “in order to commit the crime of human trafficking” in Romania as well as the US and UK.

The agency alleged that seven female victims were misled and transported to Romania, where they were sexually exploited and subjected to physical violence by the gang.

One defendant is accused of raping a woman twice in March 2022, according to the statement.

Tate, 36, has resided in Romania since 2017. The former professional kickboxer has repeatedly claimed Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged that the case is a political conspiracy to silence him.

The Tate brothers are suspected of human trafficking (AP)

Asked by reporters: “How much money have you made from trafficking women?” outside court ahead of Wednesday’s hearing, Tate replied: “Zero.”

Tate’s spokesperson, Mateea Petrescu, said on Tuesday that the brothers were prepared to “demonstrate their innocence and vindicate their reputation”, adding: “Tate’s legal team are prepared to cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities, presenting all necessary evidence to exonerate the brothers and expose any misinterpretations or false accusations.”

The Tate brothers, who are dual British-US citizens, and the two Romanian suspects were detained in late December in Bucharest.

Tate is a divisive figure on social media (AP)

The brothers won an appeal on March 31 to be moved from police custody to house arrest.

Tate is a successful social media figure with more than six million Twitter followers, many of them young men and schoolchildren.

He was previously banned from TikTok, YouTube and Facebook for hate speech and his misogynistic comments, including that women should bear responsibility for getting sexually assaulted.

Tate returned to Twitter last year after the platform’s new CEO, Elon Musk, reinstated his account.

Romania’s anti-organised crime agency said the seven alleged victims were recruited with false declarations of love and taken to Romania’s Ilfov county, where they were forced to take part in pornography.

The women were allegedly controlled by “intimidation, constant surveillance” and claims they were in debt, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors ordered the confiscation of the Tate brothers’ assets, including 15 luxury cars, designer watches and about three million dollars (£2.3 million) in cryptocurrency, the agency’s statement said.

More in this section

Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece Seven arrested in Pakistan over migrant ship disaster off Greece
Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier Poland’s conservative leader Kaczynski rejoins government as deputy premier
Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack Israel boosts troop presence in West Bank after deadly Palestinian attack
TatePlace: International
<p>The Titan has five people on board and is believed to have enough oxygen to last until about 10am on Thursday morning, Irish time.</p>

Survivor of deepest sub rescue in history recalls 84-hour wait at the bottom of seabed off Cork

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd