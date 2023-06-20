Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay income tax and illegally having weapon

Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay income tax and illegally having weapon
US President Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in the US District Court in Delaware (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 14:43
Associated Press reporters

US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in the US District Court in Delaware.

As part of the agreement, made public on Tuesday, the 53-year-old will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offences and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.

It is somewhat unusual to resolve a federal criminal case at the same time the charges are filed in court, though it is not totally unheard of.

Hunter Biden has admitted struggling with addiction since the death of his brother, Beau, in 2015 (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The deal ends a long-running Justice Department investigation into Mr Biden’s second son, who has acknowledged struggling with addiction following the 2015 death of his brother, Beau Biden.

It also averts a trial that would have generated days or weeks or distracting headlines for a White House that has strenuously sought to keep its distance from the Justice Department.

The news came as congressional Republicans pursue their own investigations into nearly every facet of Hunter Biden’s business dealings, including examining foreign payments and other aspects of his finances.

It also comes days after a 37-count indictment came down against former president Donald Trump for mishandling classified documents on his Florida estate, another case with even more dramatic political implications.

Joe Biden has also faced questions about his son’s business dealings and drug addiction.

More in this section

Finland swears in new government seen as its most right-wing in modern history Finland swears in new government seen as its most right-wing in modern history
Germany presses China over Ukraine as leaders pledge to work together on climate Germany presses China over Ukraine as leaders pledge to work together on climate
Convalescing Pope holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican Convalescing Pope holds talks with Cuba’s president at Vatican
BidenPlace: International
<p>Action Aviation, company chairman and billionaire adventurer Hamish Harding. File Picture: Action Aviation via AP</p>

Titanic submarine search: Family of missing British billionaire ‘have great faith and trust in rescuers’

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd