Hunter Biden charged with failing to pay income tax and illegally having weapon

US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter has been charged with failing to pay federal income tax and illegally possessing a weapon and has reached an agreement with the Justice Department, according to letter filed in the US District Court in Delaware.

As part of the agreement, made public on Tuesday, the 53-year-old will plead guilty to misdemeanour tax offences and is expected to reach an agreement with prosecutors on the felony charge of illegally possessing a firearm as a drug user.