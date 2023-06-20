Andrew Tate charged with rape and human trafficking in Romania

Andrew Tate.

Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 11:17
PA

Social media personality Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have been charged with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to exploit women, Romanian prosecutors said.

The brothers, both dual UK-US nationals, and two Romanian nationals have been under house arrest for months during a police investigation.

According to a translation of the statement, the prosecutors said there were seven female alleged victims, including some who were “misled” by “false claims of marriage and love”.

Tate, a former kickboxer, has previously denied all allegations of abuse and trafficking.

A file has been sent to a court in Bucharest, according to the prosecutors.

