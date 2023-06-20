2024 Paris Olympics HQ searched in corruption probe

French investigators are searching the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office (Michel Euler/AP)
Tue, 20 Jun, 2023 - 10:35
Associated Press reporters

French investigators are searching the headquarters of the 2024 Paris Olympics organisers in a probe into suspected corruption, according to the national financial prosecutor’s office.

The Paris organising committee said in a statement that a search is under way at its offices in the Saint-Denis suburb of the French capital, and that “Paris 2024 is co-operating with the investigators to facilitate their investigations.”

It would not comment further.

An official with the financial prosecutor’s office said the searches are linked to two investigations based on information provided by an anti-corruption agency.

Place: International
