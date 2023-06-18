Ex-Johnson aide: Possible to achieve great things and still be 'a bit of a nob'

It is “completely possible to achieve great things and still be a bit of a nob”, a former adviser to Boris Johnson has said.

Samuel Kasumu, who did not make it on to the Conservative shortlist to be the party’s candidate to take on Sadiq Khan in next year’s London mayoral race, also warned that the “scrapping of mandatory targets for house-building is borderline unforgivable”.

Asked about the former British prime minister’s legacy, Mr Kasumu told the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme: “Human beings are completely complex and we can achieve brilliant things, and do really stupid things, and it can all manifest itself simultaneously.

“So, Boris Johnson’s legacy is, of course, the vaccine deployment, but it’s also some of the nonsense that happened when I was there.

“It’s completely possible to achieve great things and still be a bit of a nob, I think. Not that I’m calling Boris Johnson a nob of course, heaven forbid.”

On his mayoral bid and the importance of housing, he said: “One of the reasons why I’m not the candidate that’s going to be contesting against Sadiq Khan next year is because some don’t.

I think Michael Gove is a fine politician, but, bluntly, the scrapping of mandatory targets for house-building is borderline unforgivable and I think we’re going to probably pay for that in the polls next year.”

He went on: “Well, you look at places like the Home Counties, where maybe people are less keen on house-building and it was, in my opinion, a political decision, but a very short-term decision, because I think there are a lot of young people, people around my age who are struggling not just to buy a home but to pay rent, and, as a result, they are going to be looking for politicians that can empathise with the experiences that they currently have.”

Former Downing Street adviser Daniel Korski, London Assembly Member Susan Hall and Mozammel Hossain KC made the shortlist to be the Conservative Party’s candidate to take on Mr Khan in next year’s London mayoral race.

On his unsuccessful bid, Mr Kasumu said: “To be honest, it’s because I’m an outsider. People said to me ‘Samuel, you don’t sound like a politician’, people that are in the room deciding the long list… Others said ‘Samuel, you haven’t attended enough dinners’.

“So all the indication was that the reason why they didn’t want me in the room was because I represented something that perhaps they were slightly uncomfortable with.”