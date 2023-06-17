Three-year-old boy and girl, 11, found dead in London flat along with parents named

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, at just after 3pm on Friday after being called to concerns about the family
Police at the scene in Hounslow (Lucy North/PA)
Ted Hennessey, PA

A three-year-old boy and a girl, 11, found dead along with their parents in a flat in west London have been named by police.

Metropolitan Police officers forced their way into the home in Staines Road, Bedfont, Hounslow, at just after 3pm on Friday after being called to concerns about the family.

They have been identified as Michal Wlodarczyk, aged 39, and Monika Wlodarczyk, aged 35, who are believed to be the parents of Maja Wlodarczyk, aged 11, and Dawid Wlodarczyk, aged three.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley, who is leading the investigation, said: “I would like to assure the community that specialist detectives are working to establish the circumstances which led to this tragic incident and we will provide further updates as soon as appropriate.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by what has happened.”

Their next of kin have been informed and are being supported by family liaison officers.

