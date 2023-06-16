Drought and rising heat bring unusual wildfire warnings in northern Europe

Summer is wildfire season in southern Europe, but this year the continent’s north is also at risk, with forest fire warnings in effect from Scotland to the Nordic and Baltic countries.

A lack of rain and rising temperatures have led to dangerously dry conditions in the region, leading to worries of a repeat of the summer of 2018 when major wildfires swept across Sweden in particular.

Small wildfires are already burning in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland and Scotland and experts worry it could get much worse unless there is significant rainfall in coming weeks.

Unlike the sun-soaked Mediterranean countries, which have to deal with wildfires every summer, the phenomenon is rare in the countries of northern Europe, where summers are normally cool and wet by comparison.

“These countries are relatively new to drought problems,” said Niclas Hjerdt, head of hydrological forecasting at Sweden’s weather agency SMHI.

We usually have an excess of water up here in northern Europe and Scandinavia. So there isn’t this historic knowledge of how to deal with drought situations that you could find in countries further south in Europe.”

SMHI says southern Sweden received very little rain in May and not a single drop so far in June, leaving the soil exceptionally dry. The agency says the risk of wildfires is now “extremely high” in the southern half of the country, including the Stockholm region, and even though there’s some rain in the forecast this weekend, it’s unlikely enough to have a significant impact, Hjerdt said.

In neighbouring Finland, the Finnish Meteorological Institute this week warned of dry terrain and a “high risk” of forest fires in most of the country, with a “very high risk” in southwestern Finland and the Aaland islands in the Baltic Sea. Both Sweden and Finland are mostly covered by forests.

Similar warnings have been issued in Norway, Denmark and the Baltic countries, while Scotland has put in place its fourth wildfire warning in three weeks. Campfires are banned or discouraged in affected areas.

Experts say the drought could be related to the transition of La Niña

to El Niño climatic conditions in the Pacific, which shifts weather patterns across the world, and often leads to dry summers in northern Europe.

Hjerdt said it was too early to draw any link to climate change but added that in general, a warming climate is making the Nordic region more vulnerable to forest fires by making summers longer and winters shorter, prolonging the “vegetative” season when most precipitation evaporates or transpires rather than sinking deeper into the ground.

Temperatures are heating up in the region and are expected to hit 30C in the coming days in Finland — rare for a country straddling the Arctic Circle.

Globally, the month of May was the joint-second warmest May on record, according to the European Commission’s Copernicus Climate Change Service, with temperatures in Canada and the northern United States particularly warm. Canada saw major wildfires that sent hazardous haze deep into the US

In Europe, May was drier than average in southern Scandinavia, the Baltic countries, and western Russia, Copernicus said. Meanwhile, most of southern Europe except Spain and Portugal saw wetter than average conditions, with severe floods in northern Italy.