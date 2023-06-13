Three killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city

Three killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city
(Russian Defence Ministry Press Service via AP, File)
Tue, 13 Jun, 2023 - 06:31
Associated Press Reporter

A Ukrainian official says at least three people have been killed and 25 wounded in a Russian missile attack on residential buildings in the central city of Kryvyi Rih.

Serhiy Lysak, head of the regional administration, said the strike hit a five-storey residential building early on Tuesday and the area was engulfed in fire.

He said in a Telegram post that rescue operations were ongoing.

The devastation in President Volodymyr Zelensky’s hometown is the latest bloodshed in Russia’s war in Ukraine, now in its 16th month, as Ukrainian forces are mounting counter-offensive operations using Western-supplied firepower to try to drive out the Russians.

More in this section

Australian bus driver released on bail after being charged over fatal crash Australian bus driver released on bail after being charged over fatal crash
Double murder incident Children dead in suspected double murder named as detectives question woman
Donald Trump Donald Trump arrives in Florida as history-making court appearance approaches
RussiaPlace: International
Three killed, dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Ukrainian city

Relatives fight for custody of children who survived Amazon jungle plane crash

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd