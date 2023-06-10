One of two giant ducks in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflates

An art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen at Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)
Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 13:02
Kanis Leung, AP

One of the two giant inflatable ducks floating in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour deflated on Saturday, just a day after they were unveiled to revellers.

Crowds of residents and tourists flocked in the scorching heat to the promenade near the government headquarters in Admiralty to snap photos of the ducks by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman.

But many who arrived in the afternoon only found one duck intact, with the other reduced to a puddle of yellow plastic.

The art installation by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman in Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong (Louise Delmotte/AP)

Organisers said their staff found one of the ducks was overstretched due to the hot weather and rising air pressure.

“It was decided that the air needed to be immediately released by loosening the seams to avoid any potential risk,” they wrote in a post on social media.

They said the duck would be transferred back to the shipyard for repair.

The two 18m (59ft) -tall yellow ducks resemble the bath toys.

In 2013, one of Hofman’s ducks was displayed in the city and sparked a frenzy. But that duck was also deflated during its exhibition period.

Hofman said he hoped the return of his pop-art icons would bring some joy to the city. “Double duck, double luck,” he said.

Hofman’s rubber ducks have been on a world tour since 2007.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said the pope would recite the traditional Sunday noon prayer privately in his hospital room (Andrew Medichini/AP)

Pope to skip Sunday public blessing on medical advice

