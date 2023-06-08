Knife attacker injures several people, including children, in French Alpine town

An attacker with a knife has injured several people, including children, in a town in the Alps, France’s interior minister said.
Gerald Darmanin said Thursday morning’s attack happened in a square in Annecy.
In a short tweet, he said police have detained the alleged attacker.
“Several people including children have been injured by an individual armed with a knife in a square in Annecy,” he wrote.
A local lawmaker, Antoine Armand, tweeted that children were attacked on a playground. He called the attack “abominable.”
In Paris, lawmakers interrupted a debate to hold a moment of silence for the victims, BFMTV reported.