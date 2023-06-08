Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five are reported dead

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper river
Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five are reported dead

Emergency workers evacuate residents on a rubber boat from a flooded neighborhood in Kherson, Ukraine, Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Picture: AP Photo/Libkos

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 09:55
Associated Press reporters

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in the flood-hit region of Kherson to evaluate the response to damage caused by a dam breach.

The Ukrainian leader said he is helping to assess efforts to evacuate civilians, provide them with drinking water and other support and try to stanch vast environmental damage.

Mr Zelenskyy also raised the prospect of funding allocations to help compensate residents and businesses driven from their homes and offices by rising waters.

Oleshky in Ukraine after flooding (Maxar Technologies/AP)
Oleshky in Ukraine after flooding (Maxar Technologies/AP)

Meanwhile, the Kremlin-installed mayor of Nova Kakhovka, a Russian-occupied town three miles from the collapsed Kakhovka dam and hydroelectric plant, reported on Russian state TV that five of seven residents declared missing after the dam breach are dead.

The two others have been found and efforts were being made to evacuate them, Vladimir Leontyev added.

At least 4,000 people have been evacuated from both the Russian and Ukrainian-controlled sides of the Dnieper river, which has become part of the frontline between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the more than 15-month-old war, officials said.

The true scale of the disaster is yet to emerge in an area that was home to more than 60,000 people.

Read More

Ukrainians face homelessness and disease as floodwaters crest from destroyed dam

More in this section

Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery Pope awake after spending first night in hospital following surgery
Hundreds of trapped children saved from orphanage where 71 died – Unicef Hundreds of trapped children saved from orphanage where 71 died – Unicef
US Justice Department moves closer towards possible indictment of Trump US Justice Department moves closer towards possible indictment of Trump
Russia#UkrainePlace: International
Zelenskyy visits area flooded by destroyed dam as five are reported dead

Philippines raises alert level at volcano as villagers are told to leave area

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd