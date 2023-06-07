Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has dementia, husband announces

Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has dementia, husband announces

Former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear (Bob Collier/PA)

Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 12:37
Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear has had a “heart-breaking diagnosis” of dementia, her husband has announced.

The 81-year-old actress is best known for her role in Weatherfield as Rovers Return barmaid Bet Lynch.

Former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

In a statement released on Wednesday, her husband Scott Brand said: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.

“Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate remains a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester.

More in this section

Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia Nato allies prepare air exercise over Europe in show of force to Russia
MGN phone hacking trial Prince Harry arrives to resume evidence at High Court in hacking claim
Recep Tayyip Erdogan Turkish lira hits record lows at start of Erdogan’s new presidential term
goodyearPlace: UKPlace: North West
Bodhi Mani Risby-Jones from Queensland (AP)

Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd