Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear has dementia, husband announces

Coronation Street legend Julie Goodyear has had a “heart-breaking diagnosis” of dementia, her husband has announced.

The 81-year-old actress is best known for her role in Weatherfield as Rovers Return barmaid Bet Lynch.

Former Coronation Street star Julie Goodyear also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother (Ian West/PA)

In a statement released on Wednesday, her husband Scott Brand said: “My darling wife and I have had to come to terms with this heart-breaking diagnosis.

“Unfortunately, Julie has been suffering forgetfulness for some time and we have been seeking medical advice and assistance, but we now know that there is no hope of a reversal in the situation – and that her condition will get progressively, and perhaps speedily, worse.

“We have taken the decision to publicly announce the diagnosis as Julie still loves visiting friends and eating out.

“Inevitably she is recognised, and fans love to meet her – and she them – but she can get confused particularly if she is tired. I hope people will understand.”

The former Celebrity Big Brother housemate remains a patron of Willow Wood Hospice in Greater Manchester.