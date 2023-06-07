Senior US and Chinese diplomats hold talks to avoid escalation of tensions

Senior diplomats from China and the United States held “candid and productive” talks in Beijing and agreed to keep open lines of communication to avoid tensions from spiralling into conflict, officials said on Tuesday (Jacquelyn Martin/ AP)
Wed, 07 Jun, 2023 - 05:23
Simina Mistreanu, Associated Press

Senior diplomats from China and the United States held “candid and productive” talks in Beijing and agreed to keep open lines of communication to avoid tensions from spiralling into conflict, officials said.

On Monday, Daniel Kritenbrink, assistant US secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, was the most senior US official confirmed to have visited China since tensions between Washington and Beijing soared with the shooting down of a Chinese spy balloon over the US in early February.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the time postponed a planned trip to China, and Beijing has since largely rebuffed attempts at official exchanges, though two top US and Chinese defence officials briefly interacted at a forum in Singapore over the weekend.

China’s Foreign Ministry said Mr Kritenbrink and Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu “had candid, constructive and fruitful communication on promoting the improvement of China-US relations and properly managing differences.”

Beijing said it stated its “solemn position on Taiwan” — a self-ruled island China claims as its territory to be annexed by force if necessary — and other issues, and that the two sides had agreed to maintain communication.

The US State Department also said the two officials held “candid and productive discussions as part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication and build on recent high-level diplomacy between the two countries”.

The US Navy complained on Sunday about an “unsafe interaction” in the Taiwan Strait, after a Chinese warship came within 150 yards of a US destroyer.

In May, a Chinese fighter jet flew dangerously close to a US reconnaissance aircraft over the South China Sea, where Beijing shares overlapping territorial claims with other nations.

CIA director William Burns reportedly took a secret trip last month to Beijing in another sign the two sides are interested in restoring communication through various channels.

