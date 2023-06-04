Nine-year-old boy seriously injured as inflatable zorb ball ‘blown off lake’

(Alamy/PA)

Sun, 04 Jun, 2023 - 20:27
PA Reporter

A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured as an inflatable zorb ball came off a lake and landed on grass nearby.

The boy was inside the zorb at 2pm on Sunday at an outdoor festival in Victoria Park, Rotten Row, Southport, Merseyside.

He was taken away by air ambulance for treatment and remains in hospital.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident, amid reports that the zorb was blown by a gust of wind.

The force said a second zorb ball was also raised but the child inside was unharmed.

A Merseyside Police statement said: “We are appealing for information after a child was seriously injured today in Southport.

“At around 2pm on Sunday June 4, it was reported that a nine-year-old boy had sustained significant injuries.

“The boy was inside an inflatable zorb ball on a lake, which was unexpectedly raised into the air before it landed on the grass.

A second zorb ball containing another child was also raised at the same time, but thankfully this child was unharmed.

“The nine-year-old was taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment to his injuries. He remains in hospital at this time.

“We are now appealing for anyone who may have captured images or videos of the incident to please get in touch to help us establish the circumstances of what happened.”

ZorbPlace: UKPlace: North West
