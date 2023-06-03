Arrest after football fan wears jersey with Hillsborough reference on the back

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.
Arrest after football fan wears jersey with Hillsborough reference on the back
(PA)
Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 17:57
Catherine Wylie, PA

A man has been arrested at Wembley after a picture emerged of a football fan wearing a jersey with what appeared to be a reference to the Hillsborough disaster printed on the back.

The Metropolitan Police Events Twitter account retweeted a picture of a man wearing a Manchester United shirt that had the number 97 on the back and the words “Not Enough”.

Manchester City beat their rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on Saturday.

Sharing a tweet posted by an account called Liverpool Photos, the Met’s events Twitter account said: “We are aware of this and have worked proactively with officials at @wembleystadium to identify the individual.

“He has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and taken into custody.”

Ninety-seven football fans died as a result of a crush at a match between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest at Hillsborough Stadium in Sheffield on April 15, 1989.

They were unlawfully killed amid a number of police errors, an inquest jury ruled in 2016.

More in this section

National Lottery stock UK ticket-holder claims €130m EuroMillions jackpot win
Derby Festival 2023 - Derby Day - Epsom Downs Racecourse Protesters arrested attempting to stop Epsom Derby
Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term
HillsboroughPlace: UKPlace: LondonPlace: North WestPlace: Yorks & Humber
<p>Picture: AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File</p>

US man eats McDonald’s three times a day for 100 days – and the weight falls off

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd