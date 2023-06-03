UK ticket-holder claims €130m EuroMillions jackpot win

A claim has been staked for the €130m (£111m) jackpot prize won by a UK ticket-holder in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said it has received a claim for the top prize won by a single UK ticket-holder.

The lucky winner scooped a total of €129,960,016 (£111,709,000).

The claim will go through the process of validation, and subject to that the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (€59m), actor Daniel Radcliffe (€107m) and singer Dua Lipa (€87m), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”