UK ticket-holder claims €130m EuroMillions jackpot win

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.
UK ticket-holder claims €130m EuroMillions jackpot win

Only a handful of UK players have won more than £100 million in a EuroMillions jackpot (PA)

Sat, 03 Jun, 2023 - 15:33
Catherine Wylie, PA

A claim has been staked for the €130m (£111m) jackpot prize won by a UK ticket-holder in Friday’s EuroMillions draw.

Camelot UK Lotteries Limited, operator of The National Lottery, said it has received a claim for the top prize won by a single UK ticket-holder.

The lucky winner scooped a total of €129,960,016 (£111,709,000).

The claim will go through the process of validation, and subject to that the prize will then be paid at an appointment with one of Camelot’s winners’ advisers.

Once the ticket has been validated and paid, the ticket-holder will then decide whether or not to go public and share their news.

The winning numbers were 03, 12, 15, 25 and 43 with Lucky Stars 10 and 11.

The winner will be wealthier than footballer Harry Kane (€59m), actor Daniel Radcliffe (€107m) and singer Dua Lipa (€87m), according to the Sunday Times Rich List.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It is wonderful news that a lucky ticket-holder has claimed this incredible prize.

“We will now focus on supporting the ticket-holder through the validation and help them start to enjoy their win.”

More in this section

Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term Erdogan takes oath of office to begin third Turkish presidential term
Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border Three Israeli soldiers killed in gun battle at Egyptian border
No more survivors found after India train crash kills more than 280 No more survivors found after India train crash kills more than 280
EuromillionsPlace: UK
<p>A protester is escorted off the track by police and stewards (Tim Goode/PA)</p>

Protesters arrested attempting to stop Epsom Derby

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd