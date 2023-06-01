Bishop acquitted of raping nun resigns as leader of Catholic diocese

Bishop acquitted of raping nun resigns as leader of Catholic diocese
Bishop Franco Mulakkal greets the media as he leaves a court in Kottayam, India, in 2022 (AP)
Thu, 01 Jun, 2023 - 14:26
Associated Press reporters

A bishop acquitted of raping a nun has resigned as leader of the Catholic diocese in an Indian city.

Pope Francis accepted the resignation of Franco Mulakkal, 59, who was bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese in the northern state of Punjab.

The Vatican did not provide a reason for the resignation or why Francis accepted it.

The normal retirement age for bishops is 75.

The nun accused Mr Mulakkal of raping her multiple times during his visits to her convent in Kuravilangad in Kerala state, in a case that became a major issue amid allegations of sexual abuse in the church.

Pope Francis (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Police charged Mr Mulakkal with rape, illegal confinement and intimidation of the nun.

A group of fellow nuns launched unprecedented public protests demanding Mr Mulakkal’s arrest in 2018.

He was detained and soon released on bail.

A court acquitted Mr Mulakkal last January.

The nun has appealed the verdict to Kerala’s High Court.

Mr Mulakkal was the official patron of the nun’s community, the Missionaries of Jesus, and had influence over its budgets and job assignments.

More in this section

Search suspended for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida Search suspended for Carnival Magic passenger who went overboard off Florida
Vince King court case Man admits being in charge of husky that killed three-month-old daughter
Lorry driver held for ‘putting lives at risk’ after spilled potatoes cause havoc Lorry driver held for ‘putting lives at risk’ after spilled potatoes cause havoc
BishopPlace: International
A giant advertising goggle with the slogan ‘relax, if you can’ in Ischgl, Austria (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Austria cannot be held liable for early Covid infection at ski resort – court

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd