Four dead after tourist boat capsizes during storm on Italian lake

A helicopter searches for the missing after a tourist boat capsized in a storm on Lago Maggiore, Lombardy (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP)
Mon, 29 May, 2023 - 09:23
AP Reporters

Rescue workers have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm.

Divers searched overnight after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew on Lago Maggiore in Lombardy on Sunday evening.

The final body was recovered early on Monday.

Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

Video released on Sunday showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as a helicopter flew overhead.

The whirlwind was part of a storm system that hit Lombardy on Sunday evening, forcing delays at Milan’s Malpensa airport.

People celebrate famous mountaineers on the 70th anniversary of the conquest of Everest (AP)

