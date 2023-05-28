Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Venice police investigate bright green liquid in Grand Canal
A gondola navigates along Venice’s historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in the water (Luigi Costantini/AP/PA)
Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 14:46
Associated Press reporters

Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared on Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.

The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge.

The patch was reported by residents.

A firefighter on a boat near the arched Rialto Bridge along Venice’s historical Grand Canal as a patch of phosphorescent green liquid spreads in the water (Vigili Del Fuoco via AP/PA)

Images on social media showed a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.

Mr Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible.

Environmental authorities were also testing the water.

More in this section

Joe Biden What happens next in the US debt crisis?
South Korean arrested for opening plane door faces up to 10 years in prison South Korean arrested for opening plane door faces up to 10 years in prison
Indian Prime Minister opens new parliament building in ceremony boycotted by opponents Indian Prime Minister opens new parliament building in ceremony boycotted by opponents
VenicePlace: International
Election representatives count ballots at a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey on Sunday, May 28, 2023 (Emrah Gurel/AP/PA)

Polls close in Turkey in presidential runoff

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd