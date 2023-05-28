‘Agreement in principle’ agreed in US debt crisis talks

The White House has reached an ‘agreement in principle’ with the Republicans on a deal to limit federal spending and resolve a looming debt crisis, according to media reports in the US (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Sun, 28 May, 2023 - 02:35
Associated Press reporters

The White House has reached an “agreement in principle” with the Republicans on a deal to limit federal spending and resolve a looming debt crisis, Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has confirmed.

The deal on a two-year budget is believed to include a debt-limit increase and enhanced work requirements for food aid.

Mr McCarthy said he spoke to President Joe Biden by phone on Saturday about the agreement which could be voted on in the House and Senate next week ahead of the June 5 deadline.

Central to the package is a two-year budget deal that would hold spending flat for 2024 and impose limits for 2025 in exchange for raising the debt limit for two years, pushing the volatile political issue past the next presidential election.

President Joe Biden talks with reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House as he heads to Camp David for the weekend (Susan Walsh/AP)

Negotiators agreed to some Republican demands for enhanced work requirements on recipients of food stamps that had sparked an uproar from House Democrats.

As he arrived at the Capitol early in the day, Mr McCarthy said Republican negotiators were “closer to an agreement”.

His comments had echoed the latest public assessment from Mr Biden, who said bargainers were “very close” on Friday.

Their discussion on Saturday came after treasury secretary Janet Yellen told Congress the United States could default on its debt obligations by June 5 — four days later than previously estimated.

But as another day dragged, it had appeared some of the problems over policy issues that dogged talks all week remained unresolved.

Both sides had suggested one of the main hold-ups is a Republican effort to expand the existing work requirements for recipients of food stamps and other federal aid programs, a long-time Republican goal which Democrats had strenuously opposed.

The White House said the Republican proposals were “cruel and senseless”.

<p>This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said former co-host Phillip Schofield previously denied to her having a relationship with a younger ITV colleague – saying his admission now is “very hurtful” (PA)</p>

Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield previously denied affair with ITV colleague 

