Holly Willoughby says Phillip Schofield previously denied affair with ITV colleague 

'It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.'
This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said former co-host Phillip Schofield previously denied to her having a relationship with a younger ITV colleague – saying his admission now is “very hurtful” (PA)

Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 19:12
Ellie Ng, PA

This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby said former co-host Phillip Schofield previously denied to her having a relationship with a younger ITV colleague – saying his admission now is “very hurtful”.

Schofield, 61, resigned from the broadcaster on Friday and was dropped by his talent agency after admitting to an “unwise, but not illegal” affair with a young male colleague on the talk show.

“It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news,” Ms Willoughby posted on Instagram on Saturday.

“When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

Schofield has faced months of controversy due to reports of a rift with Willoughby, his brother’s child sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state (PA)

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

In a statement published by the Daily Mail on Friday, Schofield said the affair began when he was still with his wife, Stephanie, and he is “very, very sorry” for being unfaithful.

Last weekend, Schofield quit This Morning with “immediate effect”.

Willoughby is staying on the programme.

Schofield has faced months of controversy due to reports of a rift with Willoughby, his brother’s child sex abuse trial and a furore over his visit to the late Queen’s lying-in-state.

The recent controversies that have plagued Phillip Schofield

