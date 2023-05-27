Pope Francis resumes regular appointments after cancelling schedule with a fever

Pope Francis has resumed regular appointments – a day after cancelling his schedule due to a fever (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 15:29
Associated Press reporters

Pope Francis has resumed regular appointments – a day after cancelling his schedule due to a fever.

The pontiff held a number of private meetings, including with visitors from Georgetown University who were in town for a conference with a Jesuit-run journal, on Saturday.

Francis was later seen on video arriving at the studios of the state broadcaster RAI to tape an interview, smiling animatedly at well-wishers outside.

The Vatican’s confirmation of the 86-year-old’s fever sparked concerns about Francis’s health.

The last time he spiked a serious fever, in March, the pontiff was taken to hospital and diagnosed with acute bronchitis.

He received intravenous antibiotics and was released three days later.

The Vatican said the pope will preside over Pentecost Mass on Sunday and meet Italy’s president, Sergio Mattarella, on Monday.

