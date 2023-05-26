Man dies following road crash in Co Down

Man dies following road crash in Co Down

Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 21:43
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has died following a road crash in Co Down.

He has been named by police as Ryan Mervyn Corken, 29, from the Comber area.

Three vehicles were involved in the collision on the Glen Road in Comber at around 9.15am on Friday morning.

Ryan Mervyn Corken, 29, from the Comber area has died following a road crash in the Co Down town on Friday morning (PSNI/PA)

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from other emergency services. Unfortunately, the driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene from his injuries,” a police spokesperson said.

“Our investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision has just begun.

“We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have relevant dash-cam or other footage available to contact officers at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 395 of 26/05/23.”

