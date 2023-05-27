Berlin police investigate Pink Floyd's Roger Waters for possible incitement over costume

Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, on May 7, 2023, to kick off his This Is Not A Drill tour of Germany (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP/PA)
Sat, 27 May, 2023 - 09:55
Associated Press reporters

Police in Berlin have opened an investigation of Roger Waters on suspicion of incitement over a costume the Pink Floyd co-founder wore when he performed in the German capital last week.

Images on social media showed Waters firing an imitation machine gun while dressed in a long black coat with a red armband.

Police confirmed that an investigation was opened over suspicions that the context of the costume could constitute a glorification, justification or approval of Nazi rule and therefore a disturbance of the public peace.

Roger Waters performs at Barclays Arena in Hamburg, Germany, to kick off his This Is Not A Drill tour of Germany (Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa via AP/PA)

Once the police investigation is concluded, the case will be handed to Berlin prosecutors, who would decide whether to pursue any charges.

Waters has drawn ire for his support of the BDS movement, which calls for boycotts and sanctions against Israel. He has rejected accusations of antisemitism.

Authorities in Frankfurt tried to prevent a concert there scheduled for May 28, but Waters challenged that move successfully in a local court.

In Munich, the city council said it had explored possibilities of banning a concert but concluded that it was not legally possible to cancel a contract with the organiser. His appearance there on Sunday was accompanied by a protest attended by the local Jewish community’s leader.

Last year, the Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine.

