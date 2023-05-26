Russia offers support to Somalian army in fight against terror groups

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, right, and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama attend a signing ceremony following their talks in Moscow (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP/PA)
Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 16:04
Associated Press reporters

Russia is ready to supply Somalia’s army with military equipment in its war against terrorism, Russia’s foreign minister has said.

Sergei Lavrov made the offer after talks with his Somali counterpart Abshir Omar Jama in Moscow.

Russia’s top diplomat said Moscow reaffirmed its readiness to “meet the material needs of the Somalian army in its fight against extremists that remain on Somalian territory including al Shabab and al Qaeda”.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, right, and Somalia’s Foreign Minister Abshir Omar Jama attend a joint press conference following their talks in Moscow on Friday (Maxim Shipenkov/Pool Photo via AP/PA)

Currently, Russian mercenaries Wagner are present in the Central African Republic, Mali, Mozambique and Libya.

Somalia has faced numerous attacks from al Qaida’s East Africa affiliate group al Shabab and recently the government embarked on what has been described as the most significant offensive against the al Shabab extremist group in more than a decade.

Russia’s game plan in Africa has involved seeking alliances with regimes or juntas shunned by the West or facing insurgencies and internal challenges to their rule.

The African leaders get recognition from the Kremlin and military muscle from Wagner. They pay for it by giving Russia prime access to their oil, gas, gold, diamonds and valuable minerals.

Russian influence in Africa was shown when 17 of the 35 United Nations countries that abstained from a vote on a resolution condemning the invasion of Ukraine were African.

Somalia had voted in favour of Ukraine resolution but has been working on improving relations with Russia that were severed in 1978 when Moscow backed Ethiopia in a war with Somalia.

Fulgence Kayishema sits in the Magistrate's Court in Cape Town, South Africa, Friday, May 26, 2023. Kayishema, a former police officer, is one of the most wanted suspects in Rwanda's genocide (Nardus Engelbrecht/AP/PA)

Rwandan genocide suspect appears in court holding Bible after 22 years on run

