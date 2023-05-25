Man arrested after car crashes into gates of Downing Street

A man has been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving after a vehicle was driven into the gates of Downing Street, the Metropolitan Police said.
Images on social media showed a vehicle crashed into the gates, surrounded by emergency vehicles.
The force added that no-one has been hurt.
In a statement released on Twitter, the Metropolitan Police said: “At around 16:20hrs a car collided with the gates of Downing Street on Whitehall.
“Armed officers arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of criminal damage and dangerous driving.
“There are no reports of any injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.”