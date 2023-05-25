Ship runs aground in Suez Canal

Ship runs aground in Suez Canal
A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal – momentarily disrupting the vital waterway (File photo/Dafydd_Ap_W Photos/Alamy/PA)
Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 07:43
Associated Press reporters

A Hong Kong-flagged ship briefly ran aground in Egypt’s Suez Canal – momentarily disrupting the vital waterway.

The Xin Hai Tong 23 got into trouble at the southern mouth of the canal on Thursday, tracking data showed.

Leth Agencies, which oversees traffic in the canal, acknowledged the grounding.

More than two hours later, Leth said it was able to refloat the stricken vessel.

Egyptian authorities did not immediately acknowledge the ship running aground.

It was not immediately clear what effect the grounding would have on traffic in the canal, which connects the Red Sea to the Mediterranean Sea.

But tracking data showed no shipping vessels moving around that area of the canal when the ship was stuck.

Tracking data showed the vessel, describing its condition as “not under command”.

Tug boats surrounded it to get it refloated.

The ship is a bulk carrier, which typically carries cargo.

The ship measures some 190 meters (625 feet) by 32 meters (105 feet).

The Ever Given, a colossal container ship that crashed into a bank on a single-lane stretch of the canal in March 2021, blocking the waterway, was bigger.

A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats, helped by the tides, freed the skyscraper-sized vessel six days later, ending the crisis and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.

More in this section

Boy, 17, falls to death while climbing LA bridge for ‘social media broadcast’ Boy, 17, falls to death while climbing LA bridge for ‘social media broadcast’
Richard Barnett US Capitol rioter photographed in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over four years
Tina Turner death Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton pay tribute to Tina Turner
SuezCanalPlace: International
<p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during convocation at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Va., Friday, April 14, 2023. (Paige Dingler/The News &amp; Advance via AP)</p>

Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd