Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement

Musk has laid off thousands of Twitter employees including many engineers who were responsible for fixing software bugs
Twitter crashes during Ron DeSantis US presidential run announcement

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during convocation at Liberty University, in Lynchburg, Va., Friday, April 14, 2023. (Paige Dingler/The News & Advance via AP)

Thu, 25 May, 2023 - 07:29
Sheila Dang

Twitter crashed repeatedly on Wednesday during a highly anticipated live audio chat between Elon Musk, Twitter's owner, and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, hampering the politician's announcement he is running for the Republican presidential nomination.

Since Musk took over the social media platform in October, he has laid off thousands of employees including many engineers who were responsible for fixing software bugs.

Current and former Twitter employees previously told Reuters the steep layoffs would put the platform at risk of crashing during times of high traffic.

"We've got so many people here that I think we are kind of melting the servers, which is a good sign," said David Sacks, a venture capitalist and close friend of Musk, while attempting to start the event on Wednesday.

Musk attributed the problems to the number of listeners and his large Twitter following.

About 678,000 people tuned in to listen as Twitter suffered repeated crashes.

The Spaces session eventually resumed, reaching about 304,000 listeners.

About three million people listened to Musk's interview with the BBC on Twitter Spaces last month.

"Failure to Launch", "Crashed" and #DeSaster were among the trending Twitter topics in the U.S. during the chat session.

Twitter outages have been more numerous under Musk's ownership. In March, thousands of users reported problems accessing links posted on the platform.

Internet observatory NetBlocks said the March incident was Twitter's sixth major outage since the year began, compared with three in the same period last year.

In between crashes on Wednesday, U.S. president Joe Biden poked fun at the shaky rollout of DeSantis' presidential bid by tweeting out a fundraising appeal: "This link works."

- Reuters

Read More

Ron DeSantis launches US presidential campaign to challenge Donald Trump

More in this section

Richard Barnett US Capitol rioter photographed in Pelosi’s office sentenced to over four years
Tina Turner death Joe Biden, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton pay tribute to Tina Turner
Vegan diet and prostate cancer risk Plant-based diets may be linked to lower cholesterol levels – study
A 17-year-old boy fell to his death while climbing a Los Angeles bridge for an apparent social media stunt, police said (Jae C Hong/AP)

Boy, 17, falls to death while climbing LA bridge for ‘social media broadcast’

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd