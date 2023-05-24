Judge appointed caretaker PM after election fails to provide clear winner

Judge appointed caretaker PM after election fails to provide clear winner
Ioannis Sarmas has been appointed as caretaker prime minister of Greece (Theodore Manolopoulos/Presidency of Hellenic Republic via AP)
Wed, 24 May, 2023 - 16:41
Associated Press reporters

Senior judge Ioannis Sarmas was named caretaker prime minister in Greece on Wednesday after a general election failed to produce a new government.

Mr Sarmas, 66, will be sworn in on Thursday and lead a caretaker government until a new election next month, according to government officials.

The vote is widely expected to be held on June 25 but has not been formally confirmed.

His appointment was announced after the conservative New Democracy party of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis won a landslide victory in a general election on Sunday, beating his left-wing opponents by 20 percentage points but falling short of a parliamentary majority.

Next month’s election will take place under a different system which boosts the winning party.

Mr Mitsotakis and the leaders of four other political parties represented in parliament held a joint meeting on Wednesday with President Katerina Sakellaropoulou to discuss arrangements for the upcoming election.

More in this section

Chelsea Training Session - Cobham Training Ground - Tuesday 11th April Woman admits stalking Mason Mount and his former Chelsea team-mate Billy Gilmour
Grandmother, 95, dies after being tasered by police officer in Australia Grandmother, 95, dies after being tasered by police officer in Australia
18 migrants who died in lorry in Bulgaria repatriated to Afghanistan 18 migrants who died in lorry in Bulgaria repatriated to Afghanistan
ElectionPlace: International
Concerns have been raised about Iran’s Natanz nuclear site (Planet Labs PBC via AP)

Iran would co-operate with inspectors on ‘new activities’, nuclear chief says

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd