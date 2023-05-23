DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’

DeSantis ‘to announce 2024 presidential bid on Twitter Spaces with Elon Musk’
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (Robert F Bukaty/AP/PA)
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 19:57
Steve Peoples, Associated Press

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential campaign in a Twitter Spaces event with Elon Musk, according to reports.

Mr DeSantis, who has long been seen as Donald Trump’s leading rival for the Republican nomination, will reveal his plans in an audio conversation with the owner of Twitter, according to The Associated Press.

Mr Musk, speaking at The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Summit event in London on Tuesday, seemed to confirm the news, saying Mr DeSantis would be making “quite an announcement’ on Twitter the next day.

“The first time something like this is happening on social media”, with real time questions and answers, he said.

He added that he is not endorsing any particular candidate at this time.

More in this section

Records of French slaves inscribed on UN world heritage register Records of French slaves inscribed on UN world heritage register
Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson reported to police over new ‘potential lockdown breaches’
Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn harvesting machines Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn harvesting machines
DeSantisPlace: International
Former president Donald Trump (Seth Wenig/AP)

Donald Trump makes video appearance in New York criminal case

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd