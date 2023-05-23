Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn harvesting machines

Kenya tea company suspends operations after protesters burn harvesting machines
A woman picks tea leaves in Chepsonoi, Nandi county, in western Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP/PA)
Tue, 23 May, 2023 - 18:50
Evelyne Musambi, Associated Press

A multinational tea company based in Kenya has suspended operations after tea plucking and harvesting machines were burned by protesters citing massive job losses because of mechanisation.

The suspension of operations at the Ekaterra tea company’s South Rift region farms will affect thousands of employees.

The Kenya Tea Growers Association announced on Tuesday that all large-scale tea producers in Kenya will scale down operations in solidarity with Ekaterra until security is guaranteed.

Casual labourers previously employed to pick tea protested on Monday against the loss of jobs due to the use of machines.

They told local media that, additionally, the automation of the picking process is causing more work for employees in the sorting department because machines do not pick the finest tea leaves.

They burned five machines and looted tea products from one of the company’s shops.

The tea growers’ association has appealed to President William Ruto to intervene as there have been attacks in other tea farms in the South Rift region as locals protest against the use of machines.

The association says assets worth 50 million Kenyan shillings (£263,000) have been destroyed over an unspecified period of time. Losses of tea were additionally put at 120 million shillings (£700,000) by the association.

Ekaterra has lost 15 machines to torching incidents in the past seven months.

Kenya is one of the leading tea exporters in the world. The industry employs millions of people in farms and factories across the country.

More in this section

BELGRADE, SERBIA - AUGUST 28, 2014: Detail of the Gazprom Neft in Belgrade, Serbia. In 2009, Gazprom Neft obtained a majority st Russia’s key gas exporter Gazprom announces 41% fall in profits
Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north Italy agrees £1.8 billion aid package for flooded north
Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months Russia extends detention of US journalist Evan Gershkovich by three months
teaPlace: International
Protesters chant anti-France slogans in 2015. Several hundred documents and items revealing the names and other details of victims of slavery in France’s colonial empire is being added to Unesco’s Memory of the World register (Dieu Nalio Chery/AP File/PA)

Records of French slaves inscribed on UN world heritage register

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd