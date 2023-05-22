Police looking for Madeleine McCann to begin major search of remote Algarve reservoir

German police looking for Madeleine McCann's body are about to begin a major search of a remote Algarve reservoir that suspect Christian Brueckner used to visit.

Madeleine was aged three when she disappeared from a holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in Portugal on May 3, 2007. Brueckner, 45, who has reportedly denied any involvement in Madeleine’s disappearance, was identified as a murder suspect in the McCann case by Portuguese officials in June 2020.

Portuguese police are soon expected to start closing off roads leading to the man-made dam near the town of Silves ahead of the official start of the search on Tuesday. Detectives from Britain's Metropolitan Police are understood to have travelled to the area but only with a “watching brief.” The search is set to last for at least two days and beyond that if anything of relevance is found.

It will be the first major operation of its kind since June 2014 when British police were given permission to do digs in Praia da Luz that involved sniffer dogs trained in detecting bodies and ground-penetrating radar. This time round expert divers are set to explore the dam but digs will also take place in woodland by the water.

The area which will be searched is the Barragem do Arade reservoir near Silves where a lorry driver says he saw a woman handing a child like Madeleine McCann over to a man two days after she went missing from her Praia da Luz holiday apartment on May 3, 2007. It was searched twice in February and March 2008 by divers hired by a Portuguese lawyer.

Marcos Aragao Correia organised the privately-funded operation after claiming he had been tipped off by underworld contacts that Madeleine had been murdered and her body thrown into the reservoir within 48 hours of her disappearance.

Two bags containing small bones were found during the second search after divers had earlier recovered several lengths of cord, some plastic tape and a single white cotton sock. Portuguese police were alerted following the discovery but subsequently ruled out the possibility the bones were human because of their size.

Madeleine’s parents Gerry and Kate McCann had previously dismissed Mr Correia as a self-publicist and said there was no evidence suggesting any link between their daughter and the reservoir. It is not thought to have been searched since March 2008 as part of the ongoing investigation into her disappearance.

It comes as Madeleine's parents marked the 16th anniversary of her disappearance earlier this month by thanking well-wishers and saying she is “still very much missed”.

In a short statement on the official Find Madeleine Campaign website, Kate and Gerry McCann said: “Today marks the 16th anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction. Still missing… still very much missed. It is hard to find the words to convey how we feel.

“The police investigation continues, and we await a breakthrough. Thank you to everyone for your support – it really helps.”

— additional reporting from PA