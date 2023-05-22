Singapore PM self-isolates after testing positive for Covid-19

Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19 (Achmad Ibrahim/AP)
Mon, 22 May, 2023 - 07:38
Associated Press Reporter

Singapore prime minister Lee Hsien Loong has tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time after returning home from work trips in Africa and Asia.

Due to his age, the 71-year-old said he was prescribed the Paxlovid antiviral medication.

“I tested positive for Covid-19 for the first time this morning,” Mr Lee said on Facebook, where he posted a photo of a positive antigen rapid test. “I am generally feeling OK but my doctors have advised me to self-isolate until I am asymptomatic.”

Singapore’s PM Lee Hsien Loong (second left) attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia from May 10 to 11 (Mast Irham/Pool/AP)

Mr Lee was on an official visit to South Africa from May 14 to 16, and Kenya from May 17 to 19. He also attended the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Indonesia from May 10 to 11.

Mr Lee said his last Covid-19 vaccine booster was in November. He urged Singaporeans to keep their vaccinations up to date to reduce the risk of severe illness.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung was reported by local media as saying recently in Parliament that fewer elderly people were keeping up with their Covid-19 shots.

He warned this could weaken the population’s resistance against Covid-19 over time and make the nation vulnerable to the virus again.

