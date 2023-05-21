Greek PM’s party in lead but unlikely to form government outright – exit polls

Greek PM’s party in lead but unlikely to form government outright – exit polls
Greece’s Prime Minister and leader of New Democracy Kyriakos Mitsotakis votes at a polling station in Athens, Greece (Yorgos Karahalis/AP)
Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 17:17
Elena Becatoros and Theodora Tongas, Associated Press

Exit polls in Greece’s parliamentary elections show Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’s conservative party is in the lead but is unlikely to win enough seats in parliament to form a government outright.

If official results bear out the exit poll indications, Mr Mitsotakis will have to seek coalition partners to secure a majority in the 300-seat parliament.

If coalition talks fail, a second election could be held in late June or early July.

Exit polls showed Mr Mitsotakis’s main rival, former prime minister Alexis Tsipras and his left-wing Syriza party, in second place.

Alexis Tsipras, leader of the main opposition Syriza party, greeting his supporters at a polling station in Athens, Greece (Michael Varaklas/AP)

Sunday’s election is Greece’s first since its economy ceased being under strict supervision by international lenders who had provided bailout funds during the country’s nearly decade-long financial crisis.

