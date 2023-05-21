Zelensky denies Bakhmut occupied by Russian forces

Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Bakhmut, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine (Libkos, File/AP)
Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 12:09
Zeke Miller, Elise Morton and Susie Blann, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russian forces are not occupying Bakhmut, casting doubt on Moscow’s claims that the eastern Ukrainian city has fallen.

Responding to a reporter’s question about the status of the city at the Group of Seven meeting in Hiroshima, Japan, Mr Zelensky said: “Bakhmut is not occupied by the Russian Federation as of today.”

The fog of war made it impossible to confirm the situation on the ground in the invasion’s longest battle, and a series of comments from Ukrainian and Russian officials added confusion to the matter.

Mr Zelensky’s response in English to a question earlier at the summit about the status of Bakhmut was interpreted by many as saying the city had fallen to Russian forces.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Susan Walsh/AP)

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts. There is nothing in this place,” Mr Zelensky said in those earlier comments, adding that the fight had left nothing in Bakhmut but a lot of “dead Russians”.

