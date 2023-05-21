Zelenskyy confirms Russia has taken control of Bakhmut

“For today, Bakhmut is only in our hearts,” he said. “There is nothing in this place.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reacts during a meeting with President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan (Susan Walsh/AP/PA)
Sun, 21 May, 2023 - 07:33
Susie Blann, Associated Press

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed on Sunday that Russia has taken control of the city of Bakhmut after a bloody eight-month battle by Moscow’s Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, that has left it in ruins.

Mr Zelenskyy said he thought Ukraine had lost the city, but added, “You have to understand that there is nothing,” saying of the Russians, “They destroyed everything.”

Mr Zelenskyy was speaking alongside President Joe Biden at the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Wagner Group military company members wave a Russian national and Wagner flag atop a damaged building in Bakhmut, Ukraine (Prigozhin Press Service via AP/PA)

Russia’s defence ministry had said early on Sunday that forces of the Wagner private army, with the support of Russian troops, had seized Bakhmut.

The ministry statement on the Telegram channel came about eight hours after a similar claim by Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin.

Ukrainian authorities at that time said fighting for Bakhmut was continuing.

