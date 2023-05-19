Former Italian premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days

Former Italian premier Berlusconi leaves hospital after 45 days
Silvio Berlusconi waves as his car speeds past (LaPresse via AP)
Fri, 19 May, 2023 - 13:16
AP Reporters

Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been discharged from a Milan hospital, nearly a month and a half after he was admitted with a lung infection.

Mr Berlusconi waved at journalists from behind a closed window as his car drove away from the San Raffaele Hospital.

He arrived shortly later at his villa in the suburb of Arcore.

The three-time leader of Italy has leukaemia (AP)

The 86-year-old three-time former premier and media mogul has been treated for chronic leukaemia, in addition to the lung infection that landed him in the hospital on April 5.

Mr Berlusconi’s Forza Italia Party is part of Premier Giorgia Meloni’s right-wing coalition, but he currently has no cabinet posts. He holds a seat in the senate.

Ms Meloni, who is in Japan for a G7 summit, greeted Mr Berlusconi’s return home with a social media message, telling him: “We are waiting in the field to fight many battles together.”

