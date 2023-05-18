Climber, 84, rescued from mountain in Nepal while trying to set new record

Climber, 84, rescued from mountain in Nepal while trying to set new record
Spanish climber Carlos Soria arrives at the Hams hospital after being rescued from Dhaulagiri mountain region in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)
Thu, 18 May, 2023 - 11:48
Associated Press reporters

An 84-year-old climber trying to become the oldest person to summit all the world’s highest peaks has been rescued from a mountain in Nepal.

Spaniard Carlos Soria was attempting to scale Mount Dhaulagiri but was hurt on his way to the top.

He was flown off the mountain by a rescue helicopter on Thursday and taken to a hospital in Kathmandu for treatment.

Spanish climber Carlos Soria arrives at the Hams hospital after being rescued from Dhaulagiri mountain region in Kathmandu, Nepal (Niranjan Shrestha/AP)

Sherpa guides and fellow climbers helped him down the mountain to base camp after he was injured on Wednesday.

Mr Soria has scaled 12 of the 14 highest mountains in the world above 26,240 feet including Mount Everest, which is the tallest.

Hundreds of climbers and their guides try to scale the highest peaks in Nepal during the popular spring mountaineering season when the weather conditions on the mountains are most favourable.

The season begins in March and ends in May after which the weather deteriorates, making it dangerous to remain on the mountain.

More in this section

Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins Crews work to reach Italian towns isolated by floods as clean up begins
Man charged after hostel ‘arson attack’ that killed at least six people Man charged after hostel ‘arson attack’ that killed at least six people
Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books from libraries Hong Kong leader defends removal of politically sensitive books from libraries
RescuePlace: International
China’s Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian (Lukas Coch/AAP/AP)

China wants search efforts stepped up as ‘bodies are found’ after boat capsizes

READ NOW

Latest

IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd