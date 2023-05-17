Thousand-year-old Hebrew Bible is bought for £30m by a man called Moses

The Codex Sassoon sold for £30 million (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)
Wed, 17 May, 2023 - 22:21
Associated Press reporters

A 1,100-year-old Hebrew Bible that is one of the world’s oldest surviving biblical manuscripts sold for 38 million US dollars (£30 million) in New York on Wednesday.

The Codex Sassoon, a leather-bound, handwritten parchment volume containing a nearly complete Hebrew Bible, was purchased by former US ambassador to Romania, Alfred H Moses, on behalf of the American Friends of ANU and donated to ANU Museum of the Jewish People in Tel Aviv, where it will join the collection, Sotheby’s said in a statement.

The manuscript was exhibited at the ANU Museum in March as part of a worldwide tour before the auction.

Sotheby’s Judaica specialist, Sharon Liberman Mintz, said the price tag, which includes the auction house’s fee, “reflects the profound power, influence, and significance of the Hebrew Bible, which is an indispensable pillar of humanity”.

The Codex Sassoon sold in New York for £30 million (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

It is one of highest prices for a manuscript sold at auction.

In 2021, a rare copy of the US Constitution sold for 43 million dollars (£34 million). Leonardo da Vinci’s Codex Leicester sold for 31 million dollars (£25 million) in 1994, or around 60 million dollars (£48 million) in today’s dollars.

Ms Mintz said she was “absolutely delighted by today’s monumental result and that Codex Sassoon will shortly be making its grand and permanent return to Israel, on display for the world to see”.

The Codex Sassoon is believed to have been fabricated in the ninth or 10th century.

It got its name in 1929 when it was purchased by David Solomon Sassoon, a son of an Iraqi Jewish business magnate who filled his London home with his collection of Jewish manuscripts.

Mr Sassoon’s estate was broken up after he died and the biblical codex was sold by Sotheby’s in Zurich in 1978 to the British Rail Pension Fund for about 320,000 dollars (£256,000).

The pension fund sold the Codex Sassoon 11 years later to Jacqui Safra, a banker and art collector, who bought it in 1989 for 3.19 million dollars (£2.5 million). Mr Safra was the seller on Wednesday.

