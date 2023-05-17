At least three dead as heavy rains in Italy burst riverbanks and flood towns

Residents in northern Italy have been told to get to higher ground amid fears rain-swollen rivers will again burst their banks.

The warning from officials comes after flooding killed at least three people and forced the evacuation of 5,000.

The mayor of the city of Cesena, Enzo Lattuca, posted a video to Facebook early on Wednesday to say continued heavy rains in the Emilia-Romagna region could again flood the Savio river and smaller tributaries.

He urged residents to move to upper floors of their homes and avoid riverbanks, and announced the closure to traffic of some bridges and streets after heavy flooding sent rivers of mud sloshing through town.

Firefighters rescuing a person from a flooded house in Riccione, in the northern Italian region of Emilia Romagna (Vigili del Fuoco/AP)

“The situation could again become critical,” he said.

“We cannot in any way lower our guard.”

Civil protection minister Nello Musemeci confirmed the deaths of three people.

The deputy chief of the agency, Titti Postiglione, said the rescue operation for those needing emergency evacuations was particularly difficult given so many roads and routes were flooded.

Speaking on Sky TG24, she said the affected flood zone covered a broad swath of four provinces which, until the heavy rains, had been parched by a prolonged drought.

Premier Giorgia Meloni said the government is monitoring the situation and “is ready to intervene with necessary help”.