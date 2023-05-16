BBC journalists to strike over plans to make cuts to local radio

BBC journalists in England will stage a 48-hour strike after rejecting revised plans on cuts to local radio (Paul Melling/Alamy/PA)

Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

BBC journalists in England will stage a 48-hour strike after rejecting revised plans on cuts to local radio.

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) will walk out on June 7 and 8.

They will also work to rule, which includes refusing to act-up to more senior roles,

The union said some concessions were made in talks brokered by the conciliation service Acas but they did not go far enough.

Local radio is not expensive in terms of the BBC’s budget and we believe that the BBC could easily solve this dispute

The journalists on strike will be members working in local radio, on regional TV and online in England.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “Many of our members who have had to reapply for their jobs and face redundancy have had a very bruising and upsetting time.

“This fight is about the heart of the BBC’s public service remit.

“Local news is vital not just so people can be informed to be able to participate in local democracy, it binds communities together and for the many who will not be able to access local news digitally they will lose the familiar presenters who have become their friends.

“Local radio is not expensive in terms of the BBC’s budget and we believe that the BBC could easily solve this dispute.”

