Prosecutor ends probe of FBI’s Trump-Russia investigation with harsh criticism

(AP)
Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 20:49
Eric Tucker, Associated Press

A special prosecutor has ended his four-year investigation into possible FBI misconduct in its probe of ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign with withering criticism of the bureau.

The report on Monday from special counsel John Durham represents the long-awaited culmination of an investigation that Mr Trump and allies had claimed would expose massive wrongdoing by law enforcement and intelligence officials.

Instead, Mr Durham’s investigation delivered underwhelming results, with prosecutors securing a guilty plea from a little-known FBI employee but losing the only two criminal cases they took to trial.

The roughly 300-page report catalogues what Mr Durham says were a series of mis-steps by the FBI and Justice Department as investigators undertook a politically explosive probe in the heat of the 2016 election into whether the Trump campaign was colluding with Russia to tip the outcome.

It criticised the FBI for opening a full-fledged investigation based on “raw, unanalysed and uncorroborated intelligence,” saying the speed at which it did so was a departure from the norm.

And it said investigators repeatedly relied on “confirmation bias”, ignoring or rationalising away evidence that undercut their premise of a Trump-Russia conspiracy as they pushed the probe forward.

