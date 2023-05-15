UN migration agency elects American as first woman director

Amy Pope (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Mon, 15 May, 2023 - 15:43
Associated Press Reporter

The UN migration agency says Amy Pope of the United States has been elected as its next director general.

She will be the first woman to head the International Organisation for Migration.

Ms Pope currently serves as the deputy of director general Antonio Vitorino, a former Portuguese government minister, and ran against him in Monday’s election.

The IOM said member states elected Ms Pope to lead the Geneva-based agency at a special session.

She will start her five-year term on October 1.

